Politician visits King’s Lynn store to show support for campaign against animal testing

One of West Norfolk’s representatives in Europe has called for public support for a campaign to ban animal testing on cosmetics.

Labour MEP Alex Mayer joined staff at The Body Shop in Lynn on Thursday to show her support for their international campaign to end the practice.

The campaign is calling for the United Nations to adopt an international convention that would end animal testing for cosmetic products and ingredients across the world by 2020.

The Body Shop is hoping to get eight million signatures on their petition.

Ms Mayer, who is a member of the cross-party European Animal Welfare Group, said: “Britain is a nation of animal lovers, so I am sure everyone in King’s Lynn will want to get behind this campaign.”

She said animal testing on products and ingredients was “outdated, cruel and unnecessary” and said more than 500,000 animals are being used by the cosmetics industry every year.

She added: “It is time that we stood up for the animals that can’t stand up for themselves and end animal testing for good.

“Let’s make sure that The Body Shop’s campaign is a success. That will make me a happy bunny.”

Cosmetic testing on animals has been banned across Europe since 2003.

But Ms Mayer said that, despite the widely available alternatives, there are still no laws banning animal testing on cosmetic products and ingredients in 80 per cent of the world.

Ms Mayer said to further support the cause, people can check the products they buy to make sure they are not tested on animals.

She said the campaign was going well at the Lynn store but staff are hoping to raise awareness of it so more people come in and sign the petition.

Anyone interested in supporting the campaign can do so instore or online via www.e-activist.com/page/9704/petition/1.