MP pays a visit to South Wootton Junior School

A West Norfolk MP has undergone a grilling from some of his youngest constituents during a visit to school on Friday.

Pupils at South Wootton Junior School fired a barrage of questions at North West Norfolk Conservative MP Sir Henry Bellingham after he was invited along to speak to the school council.

Questions ranged from Brexit and the outcome of the American presidential election to the deployment of aircraft at RAF Marham.

Sir Henry also explained to children how parliment works and how decisions are made.

Headteacher Jonathan Rice said: “It was lovely to welcome Sir Henry to the school.

“He was very honest and open with everyone.

“He gave us so much time, had a good look around the school and showed a great interest in some of the things we are doing.

“I was very proud of our children. They spoke to him with great confidence and were eager to show him some of the things going on.”

Pictured above is Sir Henry Bellingham being quizzed my members of South Wootton Junior School’s school council on Friday. mlnf16mf0110016