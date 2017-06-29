West Norfolk Council in survey appeal

The Independent Local Government Boundary Commission is appealing for help in producing a new pattern of wards for Lynn and West Norfolk Borough Council.

The commission, which is responsible for reviewing local authority electoral arrangements, defining boundaries for local elections and the number of councillors elected, is asking people and groups across West Norfolk to re-draw ward boundaries across the borough.

Appealing for information from people to help produce a new pattern, the commission recommends the council has 54 councillors in the future - eight fewer than the current arrangement.

Chair of the Commission, Professor Colin Mellors said: “We are asking local people and organisations to help us draw up new wards for King’s Lynn and West Norfolk. As we develop the recommendations, we will take into account local community identities as well as ensuring electoral equality for voters.

“If you have a view about which communities or neighbourhoods should be part of the same council ward, then we want to hear from you.”

The commission aims to deliver electoral equality for voters and councillors representing similar numbers of people.

The review also aims to ensure the new council wards reflect the interests and identities of communities across Lynn and West Norfolk.

People have until September 4 to submit their views to: consultation@lbgbce.org.uk.