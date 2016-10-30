Pop star Olly Murs brings the X Factor to King’s Lynn football ground

He’s one of the most recognisable faces in British music but Olly Murs graced a different sort of stage when he made an appearance in Lynn yesterday.

The star, who shot to fame after finishing runner up in the sixth series of The X-Factor in 2009, was at The Walks - home of King’s Lynn Town Football Club - as King’s Lynn Reserves hosted Coggehall Town in Division One of the Thurlow Nunn League.

The 32-year-old is heavily involved with the Essex-based club who won promotion from the Essex Border League last May.

Singer Mr Murs signed up to play for the club in April to help get himself in shape for the Soccer Aid matches.

The popular pop star, who has openly declared football as his first love, paid to have the showers fixed at the non-league club in the summer after deeming them as ‘dreadful’ to use.

Unfortunately, Mr Murs’ appearance in the dugout didn’t inspire a glut of goals as King’s Lynn Town Reserves held the current league leaders to a goalless draw.

But, despite only seeing his side claim a point, Mr Murs was happy to sign autographs and pose for photos with fans after the game.