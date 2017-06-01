Pop-up volunteering centre heading to King’s Lynn

A pop-up volunteer centre is heading to Lynn town centre next week to coincide with Volunteers’ Week and to encourage more people in West Norfolk to take up voluntary work.

An empty shop unit in the Vancouver Quarter, opposite Wilko, will be transformed for the day by Voluntary Norfolk and will be advertising and offering information, help and support in finding volunteering opportunities.

Organiser Michelle Turner said: “Many charities in West Norfolk are struggling to find enough people to volunteer, so we are holding this event to support them, raise their profiles and encourage people to help.

“If you have ever considered volunteering, but are unsure of what’s out there or what’s involved, then this is the perfect opportunity to find out and get some advice.”

Last year’s pop-up volunteer centre in Lynn successfully saw more than 50 people visiting and searching through opportunities, with many of them ending up volunteering with Lynn Library, the Churches Conservation Trust, Museums in Lynn and many other West Norfolk organisations.

Anyone can drop into the volunteer centre between 10am and 4pm on Tuesday, June 6 at 27 New Conduit Street which will feature opportunities from more than 30 local charities which all need volunteers.