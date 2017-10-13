Poppy fun pops up at Dersingham Library

Dersingham Library played host to a Poppy Fun Palace on Saturday, allowing people to discover more about the poppy, the work of the Poppy Appeal, poetry from World War One, as well as those from the village who fought and died in The Great War.

Attendees were invited to knit, paint and craft their own poppy for the Norfolk’s 2018 Poppy Appeal to remember the 15,500 plus people who died in World War One.

Organiser Alison Thorne said: “We had lots of people turning out to make a poppy as part of Norfolk’s 2018 Poppy Appeal. There were two boys who were really good at making them.”

