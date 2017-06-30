Popular Castle Rising picnic raises thousands for charity cause

Thousands of pounds was raised for a cancer charity at a popular picnic and jazz event in Castle Rising at the weekend.

About 150 people attended the Picnic at the Castle, organised by the Lynn Macmillan Cancer Support group, which raised more than £2,150 for the charity.

Picnic and Jazz at Castle Rising. Castle Rising.Pictured vocalist Melody Brooker with 'Swing That Thing" band.

Chairman of the committee, Howard Moore, said: “It went very well – the weather was extremely fine. There was a goodly number of people there.

“The swing band Swing That Thing were excellent and we had many people asking if they would be coming back next year.”

The event, which is now in its seventh year, also includes a raffle – the top prize being a Range Rover for a weekend.

Mr Moore said: “The person who won it didn’t want it and asked us to auction it off for the proceeds to go to Macmillan.”

Picnic and Jazz at Castle Rising. Castle Rising.Pictured The Gooson and Mills Family of King's Lynn

The auction added £200 to their total.

The group’s next fundraising events include two supermarket collections, they will also be in their usual position at Sandringham Flower Show and they are planning a large event for the autumn.