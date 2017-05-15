Popular King’s Lynn skatepark celebrates overhaul

A free event to mark the opening of a new £290,504 leisure facility in West Norfolk will take place later this month.

The KASET Skatepark and Music Community at Alive Lynnsport will open its doors between midday and 6pm on May 27.

The major refurbishment has seen the installation of a new mezzanine floor, insulating work, redeveloping the skatepark and adding a new area for beginners.

Throughout the afternoon, visitors to KASET will be able to take advantage of open sessions, see demos by riders and access tuition and coaching.

Peter Lemon, chairman of Alive Leisure, said: “Over the years at the skatepark we have offered a safe environment for riders to practice their skills.

“We are very grateful to the funders and supporters who have been involved in getting this project off the ground. What we’ve achieved together is absolutely fantastic.”

Councillor Elizabeth Nockolds, deputy leader and cabinet member for culture, heritage and health, said: “I am delighted with the work that has been done at KASET.

“It will provide many more people with the chance to get involved in a healthy lifestyle by taking up a less traditional activity.”