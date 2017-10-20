‘Popularity’ of Fakenham Sixth Form grows with new facilities

Fakenham Sixth Form is set to officially open its new building next month, after a £770,000 investment in dedicated facilities for sixth formers at Fakenham Academy.

The sixth form’s new look has gone down well with students, with the academy seeing a sharp increase in A-level applications this year.

Matthew Parr-Burman, principal of Fakenham Academy said: “This is an exciting time for our new-look Fakenham Sixth Form.

“These wonderful new facilities and resources for our students will support the continuation of our excellent track record of A-level success.”

Mr Parr-Burman said the completion of the project puts Fakenham Academy in a “really good position” to develop their site further in the future and meet increased demand.

Moving the sixth form (formerly Fakenham College) from Wells Road to Field Lane marks a significant milestone for the academy.

Whilst many staff and students have fond memories of the old college buildings, the spiralling maintenance and running costs (around £100,000 per year) and valuable teaching hours being lost to travel between the two sites, provided a compelling case for the move, a sixth form spokesman said.

The new sixth form facilities are due to be officially opened on Wednesday, November 1.