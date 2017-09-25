Post Office services set to relocate in Terrington St Clement

Post Office services in Terrington St Clement will be on the move in November, after a relocation was agreed.

The Post office is set to move from the current branch on Churchgate Way to Marshland News, at 65 Marshland Street on Monday, November 20 at 1pm.

This will be a modern open-plan ‘local’ style branch with Post Office services delivered from an open-plan till alongside the retail counter of the newsagents.

The move will also mean the services will be provided for an extra 40 hours and 30 minutes a week.

Services will be provided throughout the shop’s opening hours: Monday to Friday, 5.30am to 6pm; Saturday, 6am to 6pm; and Sunday 7am to 12pm.

This will also mark an end to lunchtime closing, in a bid to make the opening times more convenient.

Suzanne Richardson, regional network manager for the Post Office, said: “We are making it easier for customers to get their cash, send and collect their mail and do their banking because we know how important these services are to local residents.”

The current branch at Churchgate Way will close with the current Postmaster’s agreement on Saturday, November 18 at 12pm.

During the transfer, customers can use alternative branches at Clenchwarton and South Lynn.

The move is part of a major modernisation programme across the Post Office network designed to make it easier for customers to do business, through longer opening hours and modern open plan environments.