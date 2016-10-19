Postman Lee delivers for King’s Lynn hospital

A postman and his friends at a West Norfolk pub have made a special delivery for Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

Lee Collingridge and friends at The Buck Inn at Tilney St Lawrence have raised a fantastic £1,656.71 for the Roxburgh Children’s Centre.

Mr Collingridge completed a tandem parachute jump at Chatteris in August to raise money for the centre, while regulars at the Buck Inn, which is run by his parents Wendy and Peter, supported a charity auction and quiz night to boost funds for the site.

Mr Collingridge said: “I am really pleased to have raised so much money and the charity auction was once again a big success.

“I enjoyed the parachute jump. The views were spectacular and it was such a clear day we could see King’s Lynn from Chatteris. We are already planning for next year’s fundraising.”

Fundraising executive Laurence Morlaàs, pictured above receiving the cheque from Mr Collingridge, said: “This was a family affair. It’s really good that Lee’s parents who own The Buck Inn got thoroughly involved.

“They all did so well raising that amount of money and it’s great to know that the village community participated in lots of ways. We are thankful to everyone for their support.”