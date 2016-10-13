Pott Row gardening group backs SERV cause

A village gardening club has donated £1,000 to a prominent health charity.

Representatives of the SERV Blood Bikes organisation, which uses motorbikes to deliver blood, plasma and other vital medical products to hospitals including the Queen Elizabeth in Lynn, joined members of the Greenfingers club for the presentation on Tuesday.

The club, which meets at the Pott Row village hall, chose the group as their charity for the year.

Chairman Jenny Haywood and Ann Nicholson are pictured presenting the cheque to Sean Moore, left, and David Parish from the group.