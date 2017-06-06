Pott Row group to put their best foot forward for fundraiser

A couple from Pott Row are taking on a 50 mile coastal walk challenge to fundraise for a charity which is close to their hearts.

Karina and Shaun O’Brien, along with a team of six other family and friends, will be putting their best feet forward on the long distance walk next month for the Foundation for Prader-Willi Research UK (FPWR).

The pair’s son Noel, 3, was born with Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS) – a rare genetic disorder that around one in every 20,000 babies are born with in the UK.

It is a spectrum disorder, meaning that individuals are affected differently by the syndrome.

Those with PWS have a flaw in the hypothalamus part of the brain, which registers feelings of hunger and satiety, and so they will never feel full.

Karina said: “We are walking to raise awareness and raise much-needed funds for the non-profit research organisation FPWR to help find a cure for children born with Prader-Willi syndrome.

“The charity is not government-funded and relies on people like us bringing in funds.”

So, along with her husband, the pair decided to create their own challenge – the 50 mile North Norfolk Coastal walk, which will set out from Heacham beach on Saturday, July 1 and end up at Cromer Pier the following day.

The pair, who have three sons, hope to raise £1,000 for their chosen charity, in the hope that one day a therapy, medication, or a cure will be found.

Having already raised £600, they are almost two thirds of the way to their target.

“I’m excited – it’s going to be a really good experience, we have a beautiful coastline,” Karina said.

“This is a challenging two-day walk, but Prader-Willi syndrome is a challenge for life.”

To donate, visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/karina-shaun-obrien17.

Alternatively, text SKOB77 followed by your donation – £2, £5 or £10 – to 70070.