Pott Row man fled before breath test, court told

A man tried to flee from police when they caught him driving while nearly twice the legal alcohol limit, magistrates in Lynn heard today.

Graham Barlow, 31, of Philip Rudd Court, Pott Row, said “Bye bye” to police before running off during the incident in Roydon earlier this month.

But, after he was caught, tests showed he had 63 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of his breath. The legal limit is 35.

Barlow, who pleaded guilty to drink-driving, was approached by police when they saw him reversing his van into a layby in Station Road, Roydon, on October 12.

He was visiting his father having earlier met a friend with whom he had been drinking, the court heard.

Mitigating solicitor George Sorrell said there was no suggestion of bad driving on Barlow’s part.

Barlow was banned from driving for 18 months, though he was offered the chance to reduce the length of the disqualification by completing a rehabilitation course.

He was also fined £180 and told to pay £85 costs, plus a £30 victim surcharge.