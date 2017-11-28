Power station plan revealed for burner land in King’s Lynn

A new power station could be built on the site of the ill-fated Lynn incinerator under new plans outlined yesterday.

Norfolk County Council chiefs have confirmed that talks are underway on the potential development of the Willows site, which it owns.

But they insist discussions are at an early stage and the project would have to clear a number of hurdles before any work takes place.

More than three years have passed since the incinerator project was scrapped by the county council.

However, concerns have been voiced on a number of occasions since then about the future of the land, because of a perceived lack of progress towards more sustainable waste management solutions and the continuing presence of the site in the authority’s waste plan.

The latest proposal, from EP UK Power Development Ltd, would allow for the building of a gas-fired power station across the Willows site and land also leased from West Norfolk Council.

Details of the plan, which officials claim could create up to 60 new permanent jobs if it proceeds, plus an unspecified estimate in the construction sector and associated supply chains, were reported to a meeting of the county council’s policy and resources committee in Norwich yesterday morning.

But leader Cliff Jordan said afterwards: “Discussions are only at the very early stage and are currently just exploratory.

“However, this proposal provides the opportunity for a substantial development that will provide high quality jobs and supply chain opportunities for King’s Lynn.

“Whatever happens though, I want to be clear that this land will be taken out of the waste plan.”

Although the council has been keen to sell off the Willows site, its business and property committee voted not to market it in September until it was taken out of the waste plan.