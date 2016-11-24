Prestigious awards for closed Downham Market pub

A pub which recently closed after it was unable to resolve rent increase disputes with its landlord has received two prestigious awards.

The Railway Arms, which was located on platform one at Downham Train Station, was presented with the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) awards last Friday at the King’s Arms in Shouldham.

The team, who had ran the pub for seven years, were named as a finalist for the CAMRA National Cider Pub of the Year 2016, and were given a special award for their “support and promotion of East Anglian cider.”

This was not the first time the Railway Arms had won such awards, having been named as CAMRA’s National Cider Pub of the Year in 2013.

Andrea Briers, chair of CAMRA’s cider and perry committee, said: “The Railway Arms was a worthy winner of all their awards and it is very sad that they have had to close. “The loss of this very special pub leaves a large gap in the cider and perry market in West Norfolk.”

Pictured, from left, are: Andrea Briers, Callum Pinches, Ian Pinches and Lesley Ann Pinches. MLNF16MF0110057