Prestigious trophy served up in King’s Lynn for pupils

After Great Britain’s historic win against Belgium in last year’s Davis Cup final, the trophy has graced Lynnsport to inspire future tennis players.

The Davis Cup trophy is on a nationwide tour launched by the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) in order to praise the tennis community, and it arrived at the Alive Leisure facility on Tuesday.

South Wootton YR 4 pupils taking part in mini tennis sessions at Lynnsport ANL-160914-122735009

Pupils from Ashwicken and South Wootton schools enjoyed some mini tennis sessions on Lynnsport’s bright blue courts and later on, they got to see the trophy up close.

Tennis development manager for Alive Leisure Jodie McGill said: “We are thrilled to have been chosen to be a part of this very special Davis Cup Trophy Tour.

“To allow the local community to share the successes of the GB team has already driven an increased passion and enthusiasm for tennis in the area. On behalf of everyone at Lynnsport, thanks to the LTA for allowing us to be a part of this momentous achievement.”

Last year’s Davis Cup win was the first time Team GB have hoisted up the trophy in 79 years, which put Great Britain third on the table of number of Davis Cup wins.

Ashwicken and South Wootton mini tennis sessions at Lynnsport ANL-160914-122507009

