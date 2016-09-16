Primary School near Fakenham rated as inadequate

A primary school near Fakenham has been rated as inadequate following an Ofsted inspection in June.

Blenheim Park Primary School in Sculthorpe had previously been found to be requiring improvement after an inspection in 2014, but after its new rating will be put into special measures.

The report, which was published last Thursday, described the effectiveness of leadership and management; quality of teaching, learning and assessment; outcomes for pupils and early years provision to be inadequate.

It further found the personal development, behaviour and welfare standards to require improvement.

In terms of strengths, the report did note that the new executive headteacher Lisa Cook, and the reformed governing body are ambitious for the pupils to succeed.

The inspector said: “They are clear that much has to be done to overcome the challenges faced by the school.”

Safeguarding procedures and governance were also praised in the report.

Nevertheless, it goes on to state: “This school requires special measures because it is failing to give its pupils an acceptable standard of education and the persons responsible for leading, managing or governing the school are not demonstrating the capacity to secure the necessary improvement in the school.”

One of the key findings of the inspection was that parents are dissatisfied with the level of communication between home and school, and the inspector described the school’s website as not providing enough up-to-date information for parents.

Other areas of concern which are listed by the Ofsted inspector include: the “inadequate” cirriculum not meeting national requirements, expectations for children’s work are often low, and the high turnover of staff, together with long-term illness hindering the development of leadership within the school.

Blenheim Park Primary School currently has 82 children of mixed genders aged between four and 11, and is smaller than the average-sized primary school.

On its website, it is described as a “vibrant and changing school” which “thinks outside of the box”.

The school was approached for comment but this had not been received by the time of going to press.