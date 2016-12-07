Prince of Wales presents police long service awards at Sandringham

The Prince of Wales has honoured dozens of police officers for their dedication to Norfolk’s communities during a long service awards ceremony at Sandringham.

Prince Charles presented awards to 49 officers and staff during the event, which was held on the royal estate on Monday.

Norfolk Police chief constable Simon Bailey said: “This is a welcome opportunity to recognise the dedication shown by Norfolk’s officers, staff and volunteers and the time they have given over the years to help keep this county safe.

“It was a great pleasure to have HRH The Prince of Wales attend this occasion, making it all the more special for those receiving awards and their supportive families.”

Among those receiving awards was former West Norfolk officer PC Jim Wells.

He joined the force in 1995 and spent eight years working around the Lynn, Downham and Swaffham areas, during which he qualified as a public order instructor and adviser.

He later joined the force’s mobile support unit, which specialises in public order policing, searches and chemical incidents, before transferring to the dog section in 2009.

He is now a national trainer for police dogs and has worked with other forces at major events including the London Olympics, the Glasgow Commonwealth Games and international summits.

Other award winners included Special Chief Inspector Ray Lumley, who joined the Special Constabulary 30 years ago.

During that period, he has contributed more than 12,000 volunteer hours of service and, despite ill-health forcing him to retire from full-time employment, still helps with the training of new recruits.

It is estimated that he has been involved in the induction of more than 400 new Special Constables across the county.