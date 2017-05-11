Prince Philip’s West Norfolk love affair

It was announced last week that he Duke of Edinburgh is retiring from public engagements at the age of 95.

The Duke, who will no longer carry out commitments from the autumn of this year, revealed that he will not be accepting new invitations for any future visits.

Royal Family at King's Lynn Railway Station in December 1970

His final engagement in West Norfolk will take place on Friday, June 30, when he will attend a dinner at the visitor centre restaurant at Sandringham, which is being hosted by the Coaching Club.

Although he will be stepping out of the public limelight, he will continue to remain Patron, President or a member of more than 780 organisations.

Following the announcement, it is believed that the Duke will continue to spend a large majority of his time in West Norfolk, where he has enjoyed many high-profile visits over the years.

His main visit, over the Christmas period, is spent in Sandringham House, where the Royal Family traditionally gather for Christmas while, at other times, the Queen and her husband, who enjoys his pheasant shooting, are known to reside at Wood Farm at Wolferton.

Sandringham Estate Horse Driving Trials July 1988

Photographer Paul Marsh delved into the Lynn News photographic archives to capture some of the memories of the Duke’s many visits to the area.

Visiting Anglia Canners Site at North Lynn in November 1978

Caravan and Camping Club Site Sandringham July 1990