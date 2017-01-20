Prince William to leave air ambulance role and spend less time at Anmer

Prince William will leave his role as a pilot with the East Anglian Air Ambulance this summer, it has been confirmed.

The move will see the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their family imcreasingly based at Kensington Palace, instead of Anmer Hall on the Sandringham estate.

Officials said that, while Norfolk would continue to be the family’s home, spending more time in the capital will enable the couple to take on more Royal and charity work.

Their son, Prince George, will also begin school in London later this year.

In a statement, the Duke said: “It has been a huge privilege to fly with the East Anglian Air Ambulance.

“Following on from my time in the military, I have had experiences in this job I will carry with me for the rest of my life, and that will add a valuable perspective to my Royal work for decades to come.

“I would like to thank the people of East Anglia for being so supportive of my role and for letting me get on with the job when they have seen me in the community or at our region’s hospitals. I would especially like to thank all of my colleagues at EAAA, Babcock, and Cambridge Airport for their friendship and support.

“I have loved being part of a team of professional, talented people that save lives every day. My admiration for our country’s medical and emergency services community could not be any stronger.”