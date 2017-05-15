Princess Anne to open new facility at Snettisham Beach Sailing Club

Her Royal Highness Princess Anne will officially open Snettisham Beach Sailing Club’s new clubhouse at the end of the June.

The facility has been transformed by £120,000 worth of improvements over the last two years.

Funded by the club and Sport England and National Lottery money, the changing rooms have been upgraded, a full commercial kitchen has been installed and a conservatory and decking added.

Snettisham Beach Sailing Club publicity officer Mark Foley said: “It’s a big thrill to have the efforts of the club recognised by the Royal who is President of the Royal Yachting Association. It will help raise awareness of the club, because it is easy to pass it by.

“The road to Snettisham Beach is frequented mostly by bird watchers and holiday home owners so we are not that readily visible, but the club is really one of Norfolk’s hidden gems.

“We want people to come and have a go, particularly on our open day on May 20.”

The club has an extensive programme of sail training for all ages and has produced several championship winners.

To celebrate this, the club’s free open day on Saturday will take place from midday. All kit will be provided, just bring warm wind-proof clothing, shoes you don’t mind getting wet and a change of clothes.

For more information, visit: www.snetbeach.co.uk