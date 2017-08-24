Prison return threat for Fakenham man after town bar attack

A Fakenham man could be sent back to prison, just months after he was released, following what magistrates heard was an “impulsive” attack on another man in a town bar.

Mark John, 47, of Red Lion Court, will be sentenced next month after pleading guilty to assault during a court hearing in Lynn on Monday.

Magistrates heard he had only been released from jail in April after serving 32 months for actual bodily harm and assault and being returned to prison after breaching licence conditions.

And, although they requested a pre-sentence report, the bench ordered that all sentencing options be kept open.

Fergus Harold, prosecuting, told the court the victim had been in the Bistro premises in Fakenham on the evening of August 5 when he saw John’s partner, who was a former neighbour.

He said that, as they had a conversation, he put his arm around her in a “friendly” manner.

However, John then approached him, shouted at him and punched him in his right eye before pushing him towards the door.

He then punched him twice more, with the second blow causing the victim to fall to the ground, the court heard.

A victim impact statement that was read to the court said other customers were screaming during the attack.

John, who was arrested shortly afterwards, told police he could not remember what happened, but accepted the account of the incident that was put to him.

The court heard John had nine previous convictions for assault and had previously refused offers of help to deal with anger management, alcohol and mental health problems while he was in prison.

But mitigating solicitor Jakki Upton said her client was now ready to “break the cycle” of his offending.

She said: “If he continues as he is, there is a good chance he will offend again. He doesn’t want to. He wants to make changes to his life.”

She earlier told the bench John had acted “impulsively” when he saw the victim with his partner, who the court heard had declined to make a statement to police.

John was conditionally bailed to return to court on September 15.