Prison threat imposed by King’s Lynn Magistrates’ Court

A 60-year-old woman who has been harassing a person for almost two years has been given a 28-day suspended prison sentence.

Susan Jane Usher, of Station Road, Clenchwarton, pleaded guilty at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Monday to harassing a woman between August 2015 and October this year.

The court heard the defendant had been throwing tea bags and rubbish on to the woman’s lawn, beeping her car horn when passing by her house and making silent phone calls.

Usher had also been placing posters directed for the attention of the woman around Tilney All Saints and near Anglian Water works.

She was given a 28-day prison sentence suspended for 12 months, plus a restraining order against the woman, in place until November 2019. Usher was ordered to pay £85 costs and £115 victim surcharge.