Professional musicians visit West Norfolk primary schools

Two award-winning classical musicians have been sharing their skills with school pupils.

Violinist Joo Yeon Sir and guitarist Laura Snowden visited Greyfriars Primary School, in Lynn, and Snettisham Primary School where they introduced Year 6 pupils to creative music making and classical musical performances.

The world-renowned duo will be returning to Lynn later this month to help with a larger project at St Martha’s School, which will culminate in a short performance with the pupils as part of a Lynn Festival Coffee Concert.

Pictured above is violinist Joo Yeon Sir with head teacher Beverly Barrett and children from Greyfriars Primary School. MLNF16MF010055