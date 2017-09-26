Progress for King’s Lynn Minster fundraising appeal ‘encouraging’

Officials at King’s Lynn Minster say they are “encouraged” by the response to an appeal for help with the costs for improvement work.

It was revealed in July that work on much-needed repairs and improved facilities at the minster were set to cost far more than initially thought.

Now, a couple of months after the appeal was launched, more than £25,000 of the £270,000 target has been raised.

The Minster’s vicar, Rev Canon Chris Ivory, said: “It’s been very encouraging, we have had about £18,500 in donations and our fundraising efforts have made up the rest.”

Collections were being undertaken during events at the King’s Lynn Festival, and a flower arranging demonstration also fundraised for the cause on Thursday last week.

Although they need to raise another £100,000 by the end of February, Canon Ivory is pleased with their efforts so far.

“We have raised more than enough to match what the Heritage Lottery Fund are contributing,” he added.

“In order to do the job properly, we need to raise this extra money to start the work by the end of March next year.”

Canon Ivory said those at the minster were continuing to look at ways they could fundraise themselves and were hopeful that they could find cost-cutting options, such as completing some of the decorating themselves.

He said: “We are continuing to invite people to donate and we are also looking into grants.”

The flower demonstration drew about 180 people to the minster last week, raising more than £2,000 in ticket sales alone.

Canon Ivory said it had been a very successful day, which also featured a raffle and food for guests.

King’s Lynn Minster’s next fundraising event will be a craft fair on Saturday, November 25 which will start from 10am.

To donate towards the renovation costs, visit officials at the minster on Church Street or go to their website: www.stmargaretskingslynn.org.uk.