Project revives past in Downham Market schools

Students at primary schools in the Downham area have been learning more about their roots thanks to a Heritage Lottery-funded project.

The ‘Noted Liars’ project has allowed the children to learn about what life in Downham would have been like a century ago.

Children from Nelson Academy in Downham Market taking part in the Noted Liars project. Photo: SUBMITTED.

This first year of the work, to revive Fenland memories and traditions in schools, has concentrated on the writings of Arthur Randall, from Magdalen, who spent most of his life working on the Fen railways.

Pupils have looked at life in the past through his stories, and have also performed plays. The culmination of this year’s work will see performances at Lynn Corn Exchange.

If you knew or are related to Arthur, please contact St Germans Primary School on 01553 617246.