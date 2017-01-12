Property agents Sowerbys expands after acquitision of Norfolk lettings business

Property agents Sowerbys has expanded its operations with the acquisition of lettings business Steggles Larner, which has an office in Lynn.

The merger came about when James Steggles and Richard Larner, whose business also has offices in Norwich, Dereham and Watton, were looking to retire and they approached Sowerbys.

Co-managing director of Sowerbys, Lloyd Sandy said: “‘We were delighted to be given the opportunity to merge with Steggles Larner. We will make sure that the service we deliver will be first class for all our landlords and tenants, whether they have a small studio apartment, a town house, a barn or a country house – the service will be the same for everyone.

“All the Steggles Larner teams are being integrated into our Sowerbys offices in Norwich, Dereham and Lynn and we are retaining and rebranding the Steggles Larner Watton branch and will also be adding a residential sales service from Watton.”

Max added: “An important consideration for James was that whoever he handed the business over to, had to have the same high customer service standards that already existed in the Steggles & Larner business. It is clear that there is a fantastic loyal client base that has been built up over a number of years and I would like to assure everyone that my team at Sowerbys will always give a 100 per cent in what they do to ensure that they go the extra mile at all times to deliver a service that cannot be rivalled by others.

Remaining an integral part of the team after the merger, James Steggles said: “The critical thing for all of our clients is for them to be able to rest easy with the knowledge that our companies have a real synergy between them.”

Max Sowerby opened the first Sowerbys branch back in 1994 in Burnham Market and, along with co-managing director Lloyd Sandy, has now grown this leading independent agency to become one of the most respected agents in the county.

The lettings and property management division has grown steadily over this time under the management of Lloyd Sandy who is backed up by Group Lettings Manager Ed Tyman.

Sowerbys now employ over 60 staff across Norfolk with eight branches in Norwich, Burnham Market, Dereham, Holt, Hunstanton, Lynn, Watton and Wells.