Proposals for new King’s Lynn school set to go on display

Plans for a proposed new school and nursery in North Lynn are set to go on show later this week.

Parents, residents and other interested parties are being invited to view the early proposals for the new facilities, which could be built off Greenpark Avenue if planning permission is granted.

The proposal is to relocate the existing St Edmund’s Academy primary school to a new site on the new Lovell housing development which would allow the school to provide a further 100 places.

The plans to create a modern school building with up-to-date classrooms and a playing field, in addition to a new nursery, have been put forward by Norfolk County Council.

This is part of the council’s ongoing capital investment programme to create more school places and better learning facilities for local children in growing communities across the county, with funding also coming from developer contributions.

The new building would allow the school to grow to provide 420 school places, up from 315, with the potential to expand further if needed in the future.

A design team from NPS Property Consultants has been working with the school and the council on possible design solutions for the project.

The events are an opportunity for people to view these early designs before a planning application is submitted in the near future.

The events will take place tomorrow from 10am to 2pm at Active Lynnsport, and on Thursday from 3.30 to 6pm at St Edmund’s Academy.

Representatives from NPS, the school, academy trust and the council will be on hand to answer any questions.

Once the planning application has been submitted, there will be the usual opportunity for individuals and interested parties to express their views to the planning authority – Norfolk County Council – in the form of formal submissions.

If approved, it is hoped work could start in summer 2018, with completion of the project the following year.

There have also been suggestions that the school’s current site could become a specialist school for youngsters with social and mental health problems.

For people who are unable to attend the events, but would still like to view the proposals, the display boards will remain at the school until the end of November.

You can request to see the boards by contacting the school on 01553 772018.