Pub chain welcomes interest in Lord Nelson at Burnham Thorpe

Several parties have expressed interest in running an historic West Norfolk pub once it is re-opened for business, its owners have claimed.

The Lord Nelson in Burnham Thorpe has been closed for the past year, having been re-possessed by pub chain Greene King.

Last week, West Norfolk Council officials confirmed their investigation into alleged breaches of heritage rules had found no unauthorised work was undertaken there.

And Greene King has now confirmed it is in the process of developing fresh proposals for the site.

In a statement the company said: “Since we were able to recover the Lord Nelson a year ago, we have been working tirelessly behind the scenes to reopen the pub for the community.

“We are proud of this popular and historic pub and felt from the beginning it was important that the pub had a suitable refurbishment and relaunch.

“For the past few months we have been in talks with the local council and are in the final stages of submitting plans for the site which we hope will be approved.

“We have also spoken to several potential landlords who have expressed an interest in running such a distinguished site.

“We are keen to get started on reopening the pub as soon as possible but now have to wait for the planning process to be completed.”

Earlier this month, villagers marked the anniversary of the pub’s closure with a gathering outside the premises.