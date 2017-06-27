Public divided over opening of King’s Lynn bus lane

A council report that recommends opening a restricted Lynn road to all traffic has divided Lynn readers.

The proposal, which suggests opening Hardings Way, which is currently only open to buses, cyclists and walkers, to all traffic, coincides with a wider plan for the multimillion pound regeneration of the town’s waterfront area.

Set to be proposed formally at a presentation tomorrow, the recommended scheme includes plans for 436 new homes and more than 7,500 square meters of new commercial space.

It also suggests plans for “National Trust-style” parking on the Nar Loop, new footbridges between the Nar Loop and South Quay, a new public square at Boal Quay and additional mooring and watersport facilities.

However, the proposal has divided Lynn readers, with some concerned over congestion and the safety of pedestrians, while other believe it is a “waste of money just for a bus lane”.

Chairman of Harding’s Pits Community Association, Jane Dearling said: “It is a great disappointment to those of us who have laboured long to keep Harding’s Pits as a haven of peace for all those who enjoy the rather untamed five and a half acres.

“We litter pick 52 weeks of the year, and hold work parties once a month through the spring, summer and autumn when grass is cut, brambles cut back, verges mown and even more litter is collected.

“There used to be a rather rural cycle path where the bus lane is now, and although we were aware that the bus lane was a fait accompli when we took over the maintenance of Harding’s Pits, we were assured by County that it would never be open to all traffic, it would never be more than a bus lane.

“However, we had our suspicions and rumours of planned changes have surfaced over the past few years, but always denied by the local council.”

South Lynn county councillor, Alexandra Kemp, has condemned the idea, claiming road officials believe extra vehicular use to be unsafe.