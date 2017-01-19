Public meeting in Downham Market to consider major planning application response

Downham Town Council has arranged a public meeting to discuss its response to a major planning application in the town.

The council is to consider its stance in relation to a proposal to build up to 300 dwellings at land on Nightingale Lane.

Permission to build 170 new dwellings at this site has previously been granted.

Members of the public are invited to attend the meeting on Tuesday, February 7, at 7pm in the town hall.

A spokesman for Downham Town Council said: “The council is keen to ensure, as one of the statutory consultees in the planning process, that, in its response to the Local Planning Authority, it reflects the views of its residents.”

The mayor of Downham, Marion Ross, said: “The town council is mindful of the impact major new developments have upon communities and I would therefore encourage our townsfolk to contribute to this process by attending the meeting.”

The application will be heard by West Norfolk Council’s planning committee, during which supporting and objecting cases will be put forward, before a decision is made.

To view the application, use the online planning portal at www.west-norfolk.gov.uk.