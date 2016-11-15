Public urged to Wise up for Winter

The public are being urged to be prepared for the winter months in a new campaign launched by the East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust (EEAST) yesterday.

The campaign, Wise Up For Winter, advises people on ways to care for themselves and others, to save lives and to spread the word about using NHS services in the best way possible.

The campaign will offer advice on everything from road safety to colds and flu, to what to keep at home for treating minor illnesses and when you should call 111, visit your GP or pharmacist.

Sandy Brown, director of nursing and clinical quality for EEAST, said: “It’s the season of colder temperatures, nasty weather, and illnesses like flu, and we want the public to tackle winter head on.

“In particular, the over 65s, carers, children and those with long-term conditions are more vulnerable to the cold and damp weather, and of course ice, snow and high winds can all cause more risk.”

Last winter, the trust responded to 44,869 calls in Norfolk, and officials hope the advice will help people stay safe and well.

You can access the Wise Up For Winter advice at: eastamb.nhs.uk.