Pumpkin party aims to secure Hilgay pre-school

A village pre-school has staged a pumpkin party fundraiser in a bid to help secure its future.

The not for profit Hilgay Parents and Toddlers group says it needs to generate funds, and attract new members, following a fall in numbers.

Pumkin Party at Hilgay Village Hall Pictured Harry Crane (Count Dracula)

Its manager, Cheryl Nadin-Hurley, said the group currently accommodates around five children a week, but needs to double that to help meet running costs.

She said: “Quite a lot of children left in July to go to school and we haven’t got many youngsters in.”

Volunteers are also providing food for the children who do attend out of their own pockets.

But Mrs Nadin-Hurley said the group was also an important social network for parents too.

She said: “We run specifically for parents and carers to get together and chat – about anything – often issues come up regarding their children and parents can find reassurance and advice from other parents who have experienced similar issues.

“We also run to help those parents who may be feeling isolated and who just need a bit of adult company.

“I have had two mothers contact me in the last couple of weeks who have just moved into the area and are feeling cut off from the social part of their life.

“It’s so important, particularly in a small village, that there is the availability and opportunity for parents to meet and have a chat.”

Saturday’s fundraiser included pumpkin carving and fancy dress competitions, plus face painting, jewellery making and other arts and craft activities.

Pumpkins were provided by Morrisons, while competition prizes were donated by Church Farm, Dents Farm Shop, Morrisons, Nadin Hurley and Reeds.

The group has also been supported by the village’s Feoffees charitable organisation.