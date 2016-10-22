Pupils among the first to step into Snettisham’s new shop

School children and community leaders joined staff for the opening of a new £600,000 shop in Snettisham.

Twenty new jobs have been created at the new Co-op store developed on the site of the former Compasses pub in Lynn Road.

Pupils from the village’s primary school, along with parish council vice-chairman Ros Pugh attended the formal opening on Thursday.

Manager Matt Thorogood said: “We are delighted to have made such a significant investment in Snettisham, and we are thrilled with the response.

“Opening the Co-op’s newest store is an exciting time for the whole team and we will be working to establish the store as a community hub, a real asset locally.

“We are looking forward to serving Snettisham.”