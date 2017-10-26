Search

Pupils carve up a Halloween sea lesson in Hunstanton

Hunstanton Primary School pupils have been given a special Halloween-themed lesson in the sea during a private tour of the town’s Sea Life Sanctuary.

The children enjoyed a pumpkin carving session and learned some scary facts about endangered sea creatures during the session.

Officials hope the visit, which was made ahead of the current half-term break, will inspire them to support the Sea Life Trust’s current Team Turtle campaign against plastic pollution of the seas. Picture: submitted