Pupils carve up a Halloween sea lesson in Hunstanton

Hunstanton Primary School pupils have been given a special Halloween-themed lesson in the sea during a private tour of the town’s Sea Life Sanctuary.
The children enjoyed a pumpkin carving session and learned some scary facts about endangered sea creatures during the session.
Officials hope the visit, which was made ahead of the current half-term break, will inspire them to support the Sea Life Trust’s current Team Turtle campaign against plastic pollution of the seas. Picture: submitted
Almost Done!
Registering with Lynn News means you're ok with our terms and conditions.