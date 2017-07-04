Pupils enjoy prom at Marshland High School

Students at Marshland High School were dressed to the nines on Friday for their end-of-year prom.

Around 100 year 11 pupils celebrated the end of their time at the West Walton school at their special evening, which had a ‘starry night’ theme.

Marshland High School Prom

Business manager Bettina Marshall said: “It went very well. It was just an absolutely brilliant night.

“It was just a lovely way to finish off their five years at Marshland with lots of dancing, a photo booth and a buffet.”

The teens arrived in style for the evening in a number of different vehicles – vintage and contemporary.

Mrs Marshall said the night had been organised by Marshland PE teacher Natalie Ward and the school’s prom committee.

“The hall looked absolutely amazing. We always have the prom on the school premises as it makes it a little bit more of a celebration of the school,” she added.

The event was supported by the families of the students too.

Mrs Marshall said the pupils also enjoyed a chocolate fountain on the evening which was loaned from some parents.

“It is always a very nice community thing with a lot of people involved.

“We have to say a huge thank you to all those staff and students involved in making it a perfect prom.”

