Pupils go under the sea for South Wootton school theme

Students at a Lynn school have embraced all things nautical in celebration of this term’s curriculum theme.

The corridors and classrooms at South Wootton Junior School have become a world of aqua in relation to its current oceans and seas topic.

South Wootton Junior School - Oceans and Seas theme Freddie Burt ANL-171101-144737009

Headteacher Jonathan Rice said: “Everything we are teaching the children at the moment is wrapped up in the oceans and seas theme, and in order to get them into the spirit of that, we have created an immersive environment for them in the corridors and classrooms of our school.”

Mr Rice added that, where possible, every subject – from geography to history, and English to science – has a watery spin on it.

He said: “Being in Lynn gives us a really rich curriculum, as we can look at the theme on a local level, as well as a global one.

“We’ve been talking about topics such as global warming and also doing some really exciting work.”

South Wootton Junior School - Oceans and Seas theme Jude Tansley, Beth Ashworth and Oscar Tuttle ANL-171101-144542009

Neptune’s kingdom, a pirate ship with life-sized people and a submarine are all just part of the decor which the children have made in the school.

“Year six installed a submarine with working parts to it which demonstrate how it works. This project has really got children into the spirit of oceans and seas, and they have worked really hard.”

South Wootton Junior School - Oceans and Seas theme Bailey Garrod ANL-171101-144645009

South Wootton Junior School - Oceans and Seas theme Isobel Easthall ANL-171101-144621009

South Wootton Junior School - Oceans and Seas theme ANL-171101-144609009

South Wootton Junior School - Oceans and Seas theme Riley Stevens ANL-171101-144556009