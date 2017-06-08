Pupils have their say in King’s Lynn school’s mini-election

Their parents may be going to the polling station today, but pupils at one Lynn school were determined to have their say on election day too.

Children at Greyfriars Primary School have been holding their own mini-election, as millions went to the polls in the general election.

Parties on their ballot paper included the Smarty Pants Party, which advocated chocolate Wednesdays for happy learners, the Bubble and Squeak Party and the Greyfriars Independence Party.

Each party formed their own manifesto for class elections before an entire school poll this afternoon.

Headteacher Beverly Barrett said: “There were some excellent manifestos and we plan to carry out the winning proposals as much as we possibly can.

“The children have really gained a much understanding of the election process and I’m sure that we have some eager politicians and future MPs in the making.”

Pictured above are, back, from left, Kiriththika Srikanth, Seb Chowns and Oliver Boss. Front, from left, are Andrew Blows, Pippa Cook and Piper Smith.

Results for West Norfolk’s constituencies are expected to be declared in the early hours of tomorrow morning.