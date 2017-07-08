Pupils serve up afternoon tea at Terrington St Clement school

Youngsters at a West Norfolk village primary school have been showing off their culinary skills by hosting an afternoon tea for parents.

The would-be chefs are all members of a lunchtime cookery club at the Terrington St Clement Community School.

And the group, who are all year six pupils, hosted an afternoon tea for their parents at the school on Wednesday afternoon.

They served a host of tempting treats including homemade lemonade, a range of finger sandwiches, scones, chocolate crunch, cherry cake and cheese straws.

Pictured above with pupils and parents are, front, from left, Georgia Newell, Joanne Hornigold, Sue Kew and Lindsay Dymond.

