Purfleet, by Rebekah Chilvers, July 25, 2017

Anyone who is a fan of dramatic TV moments will have been in for a treat over the past couple of weeks.

As a self-confessed television addict, I have not been safe from the pull of recent small screen hits.

This all came to a head yesterday when I had to choose between the two shows consuming my life – and many others’ too – recently: Game of Thrones and Love Island.

Now, I have been a fan of the historical fantasy series Game of Thrones for about four years, and during that time I have rewatched the seasons about three or four times in full.

But my obsession with Love Island came as a great shock to me, as until a couple of weeks into the show, I was one of those who said ‘that just isn’t my cup of tea’.

Turns out I was wrong, and yes, I am now someone who genuinely cares about the future of the couples in the villa.

When Love Island has been on in previous years, I watched Twitter reactions with amusement, thinking there was absolutely no way I would ever join in.

That all changed when one of my best friends was telling me of all the gossip from the ITV2 show and we watched an episode together.

From that moment I was ‘putting all my eggs in one basket’ (just one of the popular sayings used by contestants) for Love Island.

It’s one of those shows that my parents would tell me was ‘utter rubbish’ – or words to that effect – if I was still living with them.

Alas, they can no longer switch the channel and stop me from getting my fix – and I await anxiously to find out which couple will win the £50,000 cash prize, which I will have found out by the time this is printed.

But my big decision awaits me as I write this – do I tune in to the Love Island final or watch the second episode of the new season of Game of Thrones?

This may seem trivial, and perhaps it is to an extent. But for me, this is important, and I know that whichever I choose, I’ll be facing an abundance of spoilers for the other left, right and centre.

What doesn’t help matters is that these are two entirely different pieces of TV – on one end of the spectrum, a reality show, on the other, a fantasy phenomenon.

What they do have in common – besides not being appropriate for those under 18 – is their ability to grab viewers and keep them talking.

And that was one of the reasons I started watching them in the first place, as these are programmes which are in their very nature dramatic and at times controversial, which gain huge amounts of attention.

Some might say TV is a lesser form of culture than literature, but I disagree.

Television can be stunning, shocking and often silly. But so can literature.

Whichever show I do decide to watch (first), I can be pretty certain that I will be in for an evening of excitement in front of the telly.