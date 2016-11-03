Purr-fect cakes at contest at Downham Market cats’ home

It was a paws-itive effort by all at Downham Cats Protection Centre on Saturday as staff hosted the Great Black Cat Bake Off.

The event was timely, as not only did it coincide with the finale of the BBC show of a similar name, but it came days after National Black Cat Day which promotes and raises awareness of the animals.

Cats Protection's Downham Market Adoption Centre The Great Black Cat Bake Off Competition Winner of the the Best Flavoured Cake ANL-161030-084729009

Visitors brought their own bakes to the centre at Stowbridge which represented what black cats meant to them, and these were then judged under three categories: best flavour, best design and best junior baker.

Adoption centre manager Lindsay Tempest said: “This is the first time we have done this, but the standard was really high.

“The children who won the best junior baker award were sisters Alice and Emie Halstead, who were only about two and three-years-old, but they were telling us how they had whisked the mixture themselves, so that was quite sweet.”

Miss Tempest explained that the idea behind the event was to raise money to go back into the Cats Protection charity, but more importantly to raise awareness.

Cats Protection's Downham Market Adoption Centre The Great Black Cat Bake Off Competition Winner of the the Best Decorated Cake ANL-161030-084742009

She said: “It was a bit of fun but we were hoping to raise awareness of black cats. Usually at any one time, a third of the cats in care are black, because it’s the most common colour.

“We usually have more of that colour in, because sometimes people want to go for something a bit more colourful.”

National Black Cat Day is celebrated by Cats Protection annually, who say that this year, their aim was to acknowledge “the uniqueness of black cats and focus on what makes them individually special”.

They add: “After all, beauty is more than fur deep.”