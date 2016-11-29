QEH department needs volunteers

A busy service at Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital is appealing for volunteers to join their ranks.

Acute Ambulatory Care Unit has been running at the hospital for many years but the growing demand for this service has prompted the need for volunteers.

More than 20 patients can be seen daily at the unit, which receives referrals from GPs, paramedics and other services.

Volunteers may serve food or just provide a friendly face.

Pictured are Sophie Rodwell, Lyndsay Clarke, Linda Purdy, Dr Nicola Ueckermann, Sadie Davis, Dr Betty Clayton and Vanessa Ghale-Soltani.

Contact voluntary services manager Paul Holley-Smith on 01553 613613 x 4687