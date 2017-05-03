Quality on display at Thornham fair

Quality was on display at the weekend at the fourth Maker’s Mark Fair at Thornham’s new village hall on Saturday which was opened in 2013.

The fair showcased the work of a wide range of craftsmen and artisans. Organiser Melanie Venes said: “I wanted to organise an event that matched the quality of our new building.”

Most of the work on display was Norfolk-based but there were also stands from Suffolk and Yorkshire. Twenty-one exhibitors packed out the hall, three overflowing onto the edge of the playing field outside.

There was an abundance of pottery and textiles in a variety of forms, plus natural fibre rope-work, pen and ink drawings of animal life, jewellery, leather-work, wood-turning, wood-carving and garden sculptures in willow.

Craftsmen and artisans have their own countrywide communication network and it was from this that the exhibitors were hand-picked to offer the best of what were mostly traditional crafts. The variety and quality of the show was such that the one day event attracted continual stream of visitors from the time the doors opened to their closing.

