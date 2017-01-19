Queen arrives at West Newton for annual WI meeting

The Queen has arrived at West Newton Village Hall for her annual visit to the Sandringham and West Newton branch of the Women’s Institute (WI) this afternoon (Thursday, January 19).

The monarch, who is the branch’s president, spends time with members of the group each year, having joined the voluntary organisation in 1943, when she was still Princess Elizabeth.

Historian Lucy Worsley attends the Sandringham and West Newton WI meeting.

Historian Lucy Worsley, who is chief curator for Historic Royal Palaces, was earlier revealed as the guest speaker for the meeting.

During the visit, the Queen is expected to address members and then present them with competition prizes as is tradition before the guest speaker - Ms Worsley - entertains.

Wearing bright pink, she was all smiles as she was greeted by the Sandringham branch’s chairman and vice president Yvonne Browne when she arrived at around 3pm.

This is only the second time that the monarch has been seen in public during her Sandringham stay, after poor health meant she missed the traditional Christmas and New Year’s services.