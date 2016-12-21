Queen delays journey to Sandringham for Christmas holidays

The Queen has delayed the start of her Christmas break at Sandringham because of illness.

The 90-year-old monarch had been expected to make her traditional journey to West Norfolk by train today.

But Buckingham Palace said the plans were cancelled this morning as the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh are both suffering from “heavy colds.”

National media reports suggest the Queen is likely to travel to the estate tomorrow.

Meanwhile, security has been stepped up around Buckingham Palace following Monday’s terror atrocity in Berlin.

Roads around the palace are being closed during the daily changing of the guard.