Queen Elizabeth Hospital staff raise donor awareness

As part of Organ Donation Week, staff at Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital are helping to raise awareness of the need for donors.

Specialist nurse in organ donation Marika Valiaho, who covers the QEH, is encouraging more people to take time to think about organ donation and if they would like to go on to save lives if they were ever in this position.

Marika is also emphasising the importance of sharing your decision with those you are close to.

She said: “Families who are aware of their loved ones’ wishes in regards to organ donation find it easier to support them than those who have not had talked about this in the past.

“We are encouraging people to take a couple of minutes to share with their families what they would like to happen in that situation.”

Chief executive of the QEH Jon Green has also lent his support to Organ Donation Week.

He said: “With 6,414 people currently on the waiting list for a transplant, it is important that we all make the effort to share our wishes with partners, children and parents.”

If you would like to become an organ donor, go to: www.organdonation.nhs.uk.

Pictured is specialist nurse Marika Valiaho. Photo: SUBMITTED.