Queen misses New Year’s Day church service at Sandringham

The Queen is missing this morning’s church service at Sandringham as she continues to recover from what has been described as a “lingering heavy cold.”
Although it is the second successive week that the 90-year-old monarch has been absent from church, reports say she is up and about and has been working on official papers.
Other members of the Royal Family are attending the service. The Duke of Edinburgh was driven to the St Mary Magdalene Church.
