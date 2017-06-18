Queens come to King’s Lynn for regional Red Hat gathering

There was a colourful scene at the Knights Hill hotel, on the edge of Lynn, on Friday afternoon, as dozens of Red Hat society leaders from across the region enjoyed a lunch date.

The event for group leaders, who are known as queens and vice-queens respectively, was hosted at the hotel by the organisation’s Lynn branch.

First established in the United States in the late 1990s, the concept came to Britain in 2001. There are now more than 100 groups, known as chapters.

Guests are pictured above donning the movement’s distinctive dress code of purple outfits and red hats, which is inspired by a poem called Warning, bythe English poet Jenny Joseph, which refers to ladies wearing purple dresses with red hats.