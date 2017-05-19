Quiz the politicians at Lynn News election debate

As campaigning intensifies ahead of next month’s general election, we’re giving you the chance to quiz your candidates.

The Lynn News has teamed up with King’s Lynn Churches Together to stage a hustings event at the London Road Methodist Church on Tuesday, May 30, from 7 to 9pm.

All five candidates standing in the North West Norfolk constituency on June 8 have agreed to take part in the debate, which will be chaired by writer and broadcaster David Blackmore.

And, whether or not you can be there, now is the time to submit your questions to put to the candidates on the night.

Lynn News editor Mark Leslie said: “This is a really big night for democracy, which we are delighted to bring to the people of West Norfolk.

“We will do well to top the success of our event at the College of West Anglia in 2015, but I’m confident that our partnership with Churches Together will deliver a night to remember.”

To submit your questions, email newsdesk@lynnnews.co.uk, no later than 5pm on 12noon on Tuesday, May 30.

Questions on similar subjects will be collated, so as many issues as possible can be discussed on the night.